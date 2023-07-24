Govt Job Applicants With BS and MS Degrees Can’t Even Answer Basic Questions

In a scathing review of the education system’s shortcomings, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) has uncovered a disturbing trend.

According to a recent report, a majority of candidates with postgraduate degrees demonstrated an alarming lack of basic subject knowledge during screening tests for various government jobs.

ALSO READ CDA Enforces Round-the-Clock Duty in Islamabad Due to Monsoon Rains

The KPPSC’s fresh report expresses deep concern over the poor quality and low standards of postgraduates produced by educational institutions in KP.

The candidates’ performance in the screening tests for appointments in BPS-17 and above revealed a superficial understanding of their respective subjects, lacking analytical aptitude.

One glaring example of this deficiency was observed in the fields of mathematics and statistics.

Many candidates with postgraduate and MPhil degrees struggled to answer elementary-level simple questions during their whiteboard demonstrations, even resorting to using calculators for basic math.

The situation was even more disheartening in languages and literature, where candidates showcased an inadequate grasp of grammar, syntax, and pronunciation in Urdu and English.

The report also highlights the candidates’ lack of knowledge about major happenings at regional and international levels, as many admitted to not reading newspapers regularly.

The KPPSC’s observations weren’t limited to new candidates; even experienced government servants displayed deficiencies during in-service examinations under the ‘fast track promotion quota.’

Officers/officials with significant experience in elevated positions were found lacking in basic professional knowledge for their respective fields.

A mere 61 out of 212 candidates managed to qualify for the minimum passing threshold in the examination, further emphasizing the overall poor performance and educational standards in the institutions.

ALSO READ Sports Board Refuses to Send Baseball and Gymnastics Teams to Asian Games 2023

The report attributes these shortcomings to the current academic evaluation system in educational institutions, which fails to focus on personality development and leadership qualities. Consequently, candidates lack confidence in articulating their arguments convincingly during interviews.

Educational Reforms

In light of these alarming findings, the KPPSC has urged the government to implement comprehensive reforms in the education system, aligning it with modern needs.

Otherwise, the state might struggle to find qualified individuals to bear the responsibility of public service.

The report emphasizes that candidates’ postgraduate qualifications often remain superficial due to a reliance on substandard guidebooks instead of original material.

This limited knowledge severely hampers candidates’ true potential, raising questions about the efficacy of teaching institutions and the lack of a teacher evaluation system.

The role of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) is also brought into focus, as it should establish internationally recognized standards of teaching methods.

Making faculty members accountable for students’ performance and future career prospects within the department could further incentivize quality teaching.