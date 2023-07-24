CDA Enforces Round-the-Clock Duty in Islamabad Due to Monsoon Rains

Chairman Noor ul Amin Mengal of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has implemented measures to ensure preparedness for any potential emergencies due to the monsoon. He has canceled all leave for staff and officers as well.

A press release emphasized the critical need for personnel to remain on-site at all times to effectively monitor water levels in drains and nullahs. Additionally, fully functional emergency response centers have been established to promptly address any unforeseen events.

The federal agency has issued a firm warning to all its officers and employees, emphasizing that negligence will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken if required.

The collaborative efforts between the CDA, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, and district administration have yielded positive results, as there have been no reported blockages in the flow of water in drains and nullahs. Special teams have been deployed in various sectors and rural areas to ensure continuous monitoring of the situation.

To enhance readiness and response capabilities, staff in low-lying areas have been assigned more rigorous responsibilities for potential emergencies. This proactive approach further strengthens the overall emergency response readiness.