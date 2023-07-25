Pakistan Announces Street Child Football Squad For Norway Cup

Pakistan has announced its street child football squad for the upcoming prestigious Norway Cup 2023.

The squad, comprising a group of talented young individuals, is geared up to make its mark on the international stage, with determination guiding their way.

The forward line is expected to be led by the prolific, Tufail Shinwari, whose impeccable goal-scoring record has earned him the captain’s armband.

With Faisal, Shamir Ali, and Saud providing support upfront, the attacking prowess of the Green Shirts promises to be a force to be reckoned with.

Meanwhile, midfielders, Abdul Wahab, Mohammad Ali, Ali Asif, and Ahmed Raza bring their skills and vision to dominate the center of the field.

The defensive line of the team, featuring Muhammad Adeel, Abid Ali, Obaidullah, and Asad Nasir, promises to be solid, while Abdullah and Sahil Gul stand as goalkeepers.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Schedule for SAFF U16 Championship

Pakistan will face a challenge against Norwegian club Frig Oslo on July 30, with the squad keen to exhibit their skills and compete fiercely in the event.

Of particular note, Tufail Shinwari’s exceptional achievement as the highest goal-scorer in the Qatar World Cup serves as motivation for the team.

Here here is the 14-men Pakistan street child football squad for Norway Cup 2023.