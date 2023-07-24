Pakistan’s Schedule for SAFF U16 Championship

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) has announced the schedule for the upcoming SAFF U16 Championship 2023, which is scheduled to take place in Bhutan.

As per the announced schedule, the Men in Green will kick off their campaign against the home side, Bhutan, on September 1 at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu.

ALSO READ Pakistan National Team Players Raise Concerns Regarding Central Contracts

The Green Shirts will come face-to-face against the Maldives on September 3 at the same venue, with the top two teams qualifying for the semi-final stage.

Last week, the draw for the SAFF U-16 Championship and SAFF U19 Championship 2023 was conducted at the BFF House in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The SAFF U16 Championship is scheduled to be held at the renowned Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu from September 1 to September 10, 2023.

Match Opposition Venue Date Time (PST) First match Bhutan Changlimithang Stadium September 1 6:00 PM Second match Maldives Changlimithang Stadium September 3 1:00 PM

Meanwhile, the SAFF U19 Championship 2023 is scheduled to take place at the iconic Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu from September 21 to September 30, 2023.

In the U19 event, the young Pakistani footballers were placed in Group B, where they will face the formidable challenges posed by Maldives and Nepal.