Here’s Pakistan’s Schedule for SAFF U19 Championship

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jul 25, 2023 | 12:05 pm

The South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) has revealed the much-awaited schedule for the upcoming SAFF U19 Championship scheduled to take place in Nepal.

As per the announced schedule, the Green Shirts will kick off their campaign against Nepal on September 21 at the iconic Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu.

The Men in Green will square off against the Maldives on September 23 at the same venue, with the top two teams qualifying for the semi-final stage of the event.

Match  Opposition  Date  Time (PKT) Venue
First match Nepal September 21 4:45 PM Dashrath Stadium
Second match Maldives September 23 12:45 PM Dashrath Stadium
Yesterday, the South Asian Football Federation also announced the schedule for the upcoming SAFF U16 Championship scheduled to take place in Thimphu, Bhutan.

Last week, the draw for the SAFF U16 Championship and SAFF U19 Championship 2023 was conducted at the BFF House in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

