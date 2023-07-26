Pakistan Ranks 99th in Global Hunger Index With Serious Levels of Hunger

Pakistan’s hunger crisis remains a pressing concern as the country is ranked 99th in the world community, according to the recently published Global Hunger Index (GHI).

The Global Hunger Index, an annual pre-reviewed report jointly published by Welthungerhilfe and Concern Worldwide, serves to raise awareness and understanding of the ongoing struggle against hunger worldwide.

ALSO READ Students Build Solar-Powered Driverless Car in Dubai

In the latest GHI rankings, Pakistan is positioned at the 99th spot out of 121 countries with sufficient data to calculate the 2022 scores. With a score of 26.1, Pakistan faces a serious level of hunger, indicating the gravity of the situation.

The current edition of the Global Hunger Index sheds light on how armed conflicts, climate change, and the coronavirus pandemic are exacerbating each other’s impact, leading to a staggering number of people experiencing hunger. In 2021, up to 828 million individuals were forced to endure hunger due to these intertwined challenges.

ALSO READ HEC Resumes National University Rankings

The report highlights that hunger remains most severe in Africa, particularly South of the Sahara, and South Asia. Notably, South Asia stands out as the region with the world’s highest hunger level, grappling with the highest child stunting rate and an alarmingly high child wasting rate compared to any other region globally.

As Pakistan grapples with its hunger crisis, efforts to address this critical issue require urgent attention and effective interventions. The Global Hunger Index serves as a call to action for both national and international stakeholders to join forces in combating hunger and ensuring access to food for the most vulnerable populations. Addressing the root causes of hunger and fostering sustainable development is crucial to creating a hunger-free future for Pakistan and the rest of the world.