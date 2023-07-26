HEC Resumes National University Rankings

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan is gearing up to reinstate its much-awaited National University Rankings. To ensure a transparent, seamless, and swift process, the HEC recently conducted a training session for the focal persons from 33 universities.

The ranking system, which had not been updated since 2015, is expected to serve as a valuable resource for students, parents, and universities. By identifying strengths and areas of improvement, the rankings will foster an environment of academic excellence.

In the past, HEC’s rankings were instrumental in evaluating universities across various disciplines, including agriculture and veterinary science, arts and design, business, engineering and technology, and medicine. The ranking methodology employs five essential criteria, each carrying specific weightings that sum up to an aggregate score out of 100, ultimately determining the institutional rankings.

The five criteria encompass quality assurance, teaching quality, research output, financial and facility aspects, and social integration/community development. Each criterion is further evaluated based on a set of sub-components, ensuring a comprehensive assessment.

Focusing on faculty qualifications, research output, student-faculty ratios, and community engagement, the HEC’s University Rankings aims to provide a holistic picture of the quality of education offered by Pakistani universities.