Punjab Also Deploys AI Facial Recognition System After KP

In a bid to boost accountability, reliability, and efficiency in tracking down suspects and wanted criminals, the Punjab Police has unveiled the “Face Trace System (FTS),” a cutting-edge artificial intelligence-powered facial recognition system.

Developed by the Punjab Police Information Technology (IT) wing in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), the FTS utilizes advanced AI technology to create a comprehensive database of over 18 million individuals, including suspects and criminals. The system will prove instrumental in helping law enforcement officers across the province to efficiently locate and apprehend wanted criminals and accused persons.

Inspector General Police (IGP), Dr. Usman Anwar, officially launched the system, while DIG Ahsan Younas, head of the IT Wing, played a crucial role in collecting data from various sections and organizations within the Punjab police, leading to the development of this advanced system.

The implementation of the FTS has already been extended to investigating officers throughout the province, significantly streamlining the identification process. Prior to this system, officers had to rely on traditional methods that involved physically visiting various locations, resulting in significant time and resource wastage. However, with the FTS, investigating officers can now instantly verify and identify suspects and criminals through a simple online platform with just the press of a button.

The vast data bank compiled for the system includes records and pictures from the driving licenses branch (16 million records), the Crime Record Branch (1.8 million records), Punjab Khidmat Marakaz (1.3 million records), and accused individuals and criminals from Punjab prisons (300,000 records). The system’s compatibility with the latest AI technology ensures swift arrests following accurate criminal identification.

Both IGP Dr. Usman Anwar and Ahsan Younas have expressed their commitment to continually improve the system through training, integration, and feedback from the police force. They envision the system being further enhanced by linking it with databases of other institutions, aiming to make it even more effective in tracking down criminals.

Younas also revealed that districts have been informed about the use of FTS, and plans are in place to connect the system with other essential platforms such as e-police post and crime prevention apps in the near future.

During the unveiling ceremony, esteemed dignitaries such as PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf, Additional DG Qasim Afzal, Chief Technical Officer Adil Iqbal, and Project Director Asim Iqbal were present, highlighting the significance of this technological advancement for law enforcement efforts in Punjab.