US Federal Reserves Hikes Interest Rate to Highest Level in Over 22 Years

The United States Federal Reserve raised the interest rate on Wednesday, pushing benchmark borrowing costs to their highest level in over two decades.

The Federal Open Market Committee hiked its funds rate to a target range of 5.25-5.5 percent, a move that financial markets expected would turn up soon. The midpoint of this target range can be identified as the benchmark rate’s highest level since early 2001, international media reported late on Wednesday.

Since Monday, US markets were looking for clues that this could be the last hike before the Federal Reserve takes a break to assess how prior hikes are affecting the economy. While it was suggested in June that two rate hikes are imminent this year, markets had bet big on no further hikes to be made this year.

Chairman Jerome Powell stated during a news conference on Wednesday that while inflation has eased significantly since mid-2022, meeting the Fed’s interest rate target of 2 percent has a long way to go. Meanwhile, he lightly hinted at the possibility of the rate to remain unchanged at the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) next meeting in September.

Pertinently, the uptick marks the 11th time the FOMC has increased interest rates since March 2022. More restrictions on the United States monetary policy won’t come as a surprise since most analysts on market watch see US inflation as too high at the moment.

Overall, policymakers and experts are unwilling to change their hawkish stance on September’s FOMC meeting until there has been more progress in reducing price pressures in the country.