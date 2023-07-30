ICC Finalizes Schedule for Next T20 World Cup

The International Cricket Council has finalized the schedule for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 with 20 teams set to participate in the event in a new format, ESPNCricinfo has reported.

The tournament is set to take place in the USA and the West Indies from June 4-30 next year. The matches will be hosted at 10 venues, with Florida, Morrisville, Dallas, and New York shortlisted as possible venues in the US.

Earlier, Papua New Guinea confirmed a place in the T20 World Cup by securing the top spot in the ongoing East Asia Pacific Qualifier in the Philippines. Ireland and Scotland have also qualified for the marquee event by becoming the top two teams in the Europe Region Qualifier.

Similarly, one qualifier from the Americas, and two each from Asia and Africa will be confirmed in the coming months through regional qualifying events as decided by the ICC.

Participating Teams

Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka have already qualified for the event after finishing in the top eight of the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, while the West Indies and the USA will participate as host nations. Bangladesh and Afghanistan have also secured direct qualification based on their ICC rankings in the T20Is.

In addition to these 12 teams, PNG, Scotland, and Ireland will also participate, while another five, as mentioned above, will complete the team roster for the mega event.

2024 T20 World Cup Format

The upcoming T20 World Cup will follow a new format with 20 teams divided into four groups of five in the first round. The top two teams from each group (8 teams in total), will play in the Super 8s group where they will be divided further into two groups of four.

Next up will be the semi-finals which will be played between the top two teams from each of these two groups in the Super 8s, followed by the grand final on 30 June 2024.