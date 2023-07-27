Babar and Kohli Boast Shockingly Similar Stats After 253 Matches

Babar Azam and Virat Kohli have been at the center of a hot debate in the cricketing world since Babar dethroned Kohli from the top spot of the ODI rankings.

While Kohli may have started his international cricket nearly seven years before Babar, it is only fair to compare the two cricketers using the “at this stage of the career” formula.

When their stats are compared after 253 international matches, cricket fans worldwide would be astonished to find the remarkable similarities between the two batters.

After 253 international matches, Babar has scored 12,346 runs at an average of 49.58, with his highest score being 196 runs, which he achieved against Australia last year.

His illustrious career is laced with 30 international centuries and 82 half-centuries, while the Lahore-born cricketer has managed to maintain a strike rate of 80.94.

On the other hand, Virat had scored 11,676 runs at an average of 49.47 during his first 253 international matches, and his highest score in an innings was 183 against Pakistan.

The Indian batting great had scored 36 centuries and 62 half-centuries while maintaining his strike rate at 79.19 after 253 internationals.