Lahore Qalandars Sign Landmark Agreement With Zimbabwe Cricket

Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Lahore Qalandars and Zimbabwe Cricket have agreed to foster collaboration and talent development. The agreement was formalized through the signing of the agreement by Lahore Qalandars’ Chief Operating Officer, Atif Rana, and Zimbabwe Cricket’s Managing Director.

As per the terms of the agreement, Lahore Qalandars will establish a new High-Performance Center in Harare, aiming to elevate the performance standards of Zimbabwean cricket. This center will become the new hub for Lahore Qalandars’ high-performance initiatives, enhancing the skillset and abilities of emerging Zimbabwean cricketers.

ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars to Conduct Player Development Programme in Zimbabwe

To kickstart this joint endeavor, eight prominent Zimbabwean players are scheduled to travel to Lahore next month to participate in Lahore Qalandars’ Development Program. The young Zimbabwean cricketers will undergo specialized training and mentoring at the High-Performance Center, honing their skills under the expert guidance of Lahore Qalandars’ coaching staff.

Furthermore, Zimbabwe’s Under-19 and Women’s squads are also set to embark on a Pakistan tour soon. During their stay in Lahore, the visiting teams will engage in practice matches and training sessions to prepare for their series against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

The establishment of the High-Performance Center in Harare by Lahore Qalandars is expected to play a crucial role in transforming Zimbabwean cricket and nurturing young talents to reach their full potential.

Expressing his delight over the historic collaboration, Lahore Qalandars’ COO, Atif Rana, emphasized the significance of the partnership in reshaping the fate of Zimbabwean cricket. He stressed that Lahore Qalandars is determined to contribute to the growth and development of cricket beyond the borders of Pakistan.

Atif Rana acknowledged the emergence of exceptional talent through Zimbabwe’s player development program and believes that the Lahore Qalandars’ initiative will further amplify the opportunities available for young and talented cricketers in Zimbabwe.

ALSO READ Manchester Originals Bolster Bowling Attack by Signing Zaman Khan for The Hundred

With both Lahore Qalandars and Zimbabwe Cricket committed to nurturing talent, this agreement marks a new chapter in cricketing relations between the two nations. The mutual exchange of expertise and resources is expected to not only benefit Zimbabwean cricket but also strengthen the bonds of sportsmanship and camaraderie between Pakistan and Zimbabwe.