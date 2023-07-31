Announcement on Big Changes in World Cup Schedule Expected Today

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to announce some changes to the schedule of the highly anticipated World Cup 2023 in India today.

According to media reports, one of the major changes in the schedule will involve the rescheduling of the much-hyped encounter between Pakistan and India.

Reports suggest that the encounter between the neighboring countries, which has always been a headline-grabbing event, will now be played on October 14.

ALSO READ Hamza Khan to Receive Rs. 10 Million for Winning World Junior Squash Title

This match was initially slated for a later date, but the organizers have taken into consideration the Navratri festival, leading to the decision to move it to an earlier slot.

BCCI Secretary, Jay Shah, confirmed that the change in the schedule of the match was indeed due to the significance of Navratri for both the nation and cricket fans.

Some cricket boards had reportedly put forth requests to reduce the interval between matches from six days to four or five days in the already announced schedule.

ALSO READ Central Contracts Face More Delays But Cricketers to Get Big Bump in Salaries

Jay Shah addressed this matter, revealing that efforts are being made to accommodate these requests, ensuring a more balanced and engaging tournament.

Jay Shah emphatically stated that the alterations would only pertain to the dates of the fixtures and not the locations, including the match between arch-rivals.

In a potential adjustment to the day-night encounter between England and Afghanistan, initially scheduled for October 14, the match might be postponed to October 15.