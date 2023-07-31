PMDC Allows MDCAT Candidates to Make Last Minute Changes

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) has announced that this year’s medical and dental college admission test (MDCAT) is expecting around 200,000 candidates. Currently, 164,519 candidates have already submitted their registration forms, out of which 121,139 have successfully completed the process, while 43,380 are still in the final confirmation phase.

To ensure a smooth registration process, candidates have the option to pay their fees through debit and credit cards or by using a fee voucher at MCB Bank Limited branches across the country. PMDC’s IT and examination department is actively working to address issues faced by candidates until the application deadline of 31 July 2023 (Monday). In case of late registrations, candidates can still apply from 1 to 7 August.

PMDC is also allowing candidates to change the test venue or university they hope to join and correct any errors in their registration until the last minute. This opportunity will be available on 6 and 7 August, for a one-time change.

Due to a delay in the notification of admitting universities from the Federal Government, candidates are advised to utilize this period for necessary changes. Detailed information about universities and their venues in all provinces can be found on PMDC’s website.