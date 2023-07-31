Punjab Officially Announces Annual Matric Results

All Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab have announced the results of the annual exams for class 10.

All BISEs, including Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Sargodha, have published the results on their respective websites.

Here are the links to the websites of all BISEs in Punjab:

Board Website
Rawalpindi https://biserawalpindi.edu.pk/
Lahore https://www.biselahore.com/
Multan https://web.bisemultan.edu.pk/
Faisalabad http://www.bisefsd.edu.pk/
Sargodha https://www.bisesargodha.edu.pk/
Gujranwala https://www.bisegrw.edu.pk/
Bahawalpur https://bisebwp.edu.pk/
D.G.Khan https://www.bisedgkhan.edu.pk/

 

The announcement dates for both class 9 and 10 results were confirmed by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairpersons (PBCC) earlier this month. The class 10 examinations were conducted from 1st April to 17th April across the province.

Notably, the results for class 9 will be announced on 22nd August. The class 9 examinations commenced on 18th April and concluded on 19th May.

Meanwhile, schools throughout the province are currently observing the summer break. The School Education Department (SED) officially declared the summer holidays starting on the 6th of June, and they are scheduled to end on the 20th of August.

The academic process is set to resume on 21st August when students will return to their classrooms to start the new academic session.

>