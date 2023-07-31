Senate Passes Pakistan General Cosmetics Bill 2023

On Sunday, the Senate successfully passed the Pakistan General Cosmetics Bill 2023, designed to regulate the quality, standard, labeling, packaging, manufacturing, storage, distribution, and sales of general cosmetics.

A key focus is to prioritize consumer safety and combat the issue of counterfeit cosmetics, which can pose health risks. The bill further imposes strict penalties on manufacturers producing fake cosmetics, declaring such an offense punishable with three years in prison and a fine of up to Rs. 500,000.

The primary goal of this legislation is to enhance consumer protection and promote the growth of Pakistan’s cosmetics industry. To achieve this, the Pakistan General Cosmetics Regulatory Authority will be established as an autonomous body operating under the Ministry of Science and Technology.

By establishing the Pakistan General Cosmetics Authority, the government aims to strengthen control over the import, export, manufacture, purchase, and sale of makeup products, and strict penalties will be imposed on those involved in producing fake cosmetics.

Once the President’s assent is obtained, the bill will transform into a fully-fledged law. This landmark step signals the country’s commitment to fostering a thriving and regulated cosmetics industry, ensuring the well-being of consumers and the continued growth of the sector.