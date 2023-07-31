Lahori Man Falls Victim to Online Trading Scam

A man from Lahore recently lost millions of rupees, falling victim to an online business scam. He took legal action against Yasir Hayat and Ahmed Nadeem at the Civil Lines police station, accusing them of fraud.

The victim had invested substantial amounts of money in two companies on Abbottabad Road two years ago. These companies, Capital FX and Betfire, operated in international online trading.

However, the owners suddenly disappeared last week, and their company websites were taken down. Seeking justice, the victim is now determined to have the company owners apprehended and his money returned.

In a similar case earlier this year, the Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two Nigerian nationals in Quetta after a complaint against them for online fraud.

The complainant had been convinced by the foreign nationals that they intended to gift him a mobile phone and $10,000. However, they asked him to pay Rs. 419,500 for customs clearance charges, parcel registration charges, and taxes. They were subsequently arrested.