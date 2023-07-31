Severe Shortage of Nurses Plagues Sindh’s Hospitals

Hospitals in Sindh are facing a severe shortage of nursing staff as they continue to seek better opportunities abroad, leaving patients in distress.

The weakened economy has caused thousands of nurses to leave the country, while the government’s slow recruitment process and pending court cases have left 614 nursing vacancies unfilled in the province. Estimates indicate that 1.3 million nurses are needed across the country.

Jinnah Hospital, a major healthcare facility, has been particularly affected. Attendants have expressed their distress at the lack of dedicated medical attention, with one nurse often responsible for up to 50 patients. Stressful working conditions, low salaries, and limited incentives have further fueled the exodus of nurses.

A critical factor was the replacement of the three-year nursing diploma program with a longer 4-year degree program and 1-year house job in 2018. The gap in nurse recruitment during this transition has significantly worsened the shortage.

The consequences of this healthcare crisis are dire, with patients’ lives hanging in the balance as they await dedicated medical care hampered by an acute lack of nursing staff.