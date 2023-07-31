The PFF Heist: Ousted Ashfaq Hussain Group Still Possesses Federation’s Cars

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) continues to grapple with a concerning situation as its official vehicles remain in the possession of the Ashfaq Hussain group, causing an ongoing headache for the organization.

The group had previously raided the PFF headquarters in March 2021, resulting in the takeover of not just the vehicles but also the federation’s accounts and checkbooks. Adding insult to injury, Haroon Malik, the Chairman of the Normalization Committee, was unceremoniously escorted out of the premises during the tumultuous incident.

Recently, a video has surfaced on various social media platforms, shedding light on the disheartening situation. In the video, an individual identified as Furqan Bukhari, the son of former PFF Secretary Ashfaq Hussain, can be seen recklessly drifting one of the stolen vehicles on the roads of Islamabad.

This is one of the Vehicles that was stolen from the PFF house Lahore by the Ashfaq Qabza group, Toyota Hilux Vigo LED-14-4113. Being driven here in Islamabad by Furqan Bukhari son of that corrupt imbecile Sharafat Bukhari. @PakFootbalVoice @wengerullah @faizanlakhani pic.twitter.com/dSgVU1BXOD — Ahmed Rasul (@AhmedRa15751870) July 30, 2023

The gravity of the situation is underscored by the revelation that the stolen vehicle’s registration number, after a swift verification with Punjab’s Excise and Taxation Department, still unequivocally confirms its belonging to the PFF. This unambiguous evidence further reinforces the fact that the vehicles are still under the rightful ownership of the federation.

Despite such damning proof, the official vehicles, along with other crucial assets like accounts and checkbooks, remain in the illegal possession of the Ashfaq Hussain group, creating an impasse that the PFF is desperate to resolve.

The blatant disregard for the law and the PFF’s rightful property raises concerns about the prevailing state of affairs of Pakistan football. The incident has left the federation in a precarious position, and attempts to retrieve its assets have proven to be an uphill battle.

In the wake of this unfortunate episode, football enthusiasts, players, and stakeholders are left disillusioned and disheartened. The integrity of the sport is at stake, and the onus now falls on relevant authorities to swiftly intervene and rectify this blatant act of theft and misconduct.

For the PFF, reclaiming its official vehicles is not just about ownership; it’s about restoring trust and ensuring that the sport operates on the principles of fairness, transparency, and respect.

As fans eagerly await a resolution to this disconcerting situation, the PFF’s governing body must take decisive action to regain control of its assets and restore order within the football community. Only then can the beautiful game in Pakistan move forward on a path of progress and unity.