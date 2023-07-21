Latest News Cricket Football Other Sports

Pakistani Media Silent as FIFA Rues Massive Corruption Under Faisal Saleh Hayat

By Ayna Dua | Published Jul 21, 2023 | 11:50 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

FIFA has discussed alleged corruption by PPP Minister Faisal Saleh Hayat in PFF amid the media’s silence over the serious matter.

While the IPC minister, Ehsan Mazari, chose to threaten PFF NC Head, Haroon Malik publicly, FIFA has addressed the issue of alleged corruption by former PPP minister, Faisal Saleh Hayat, in the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) during the Master Final Projects Conference.

However, despite the gravity of the matter, the domestic media in Pakistan has seemingly chosen to remain silent on the subject, sparking concerns about transparency and accountability in the country’s sports governance.

ALSO READ

The allegations of corruption spanning from 2003 to 2019 have been dubbed the “biggest scandal of corruption in Pakistan football.” Despite the seriousness of the accusations, the media’s lack of coverage has raised questions about their independence and willingness to investigate such matters.

Critics have directed their questions toward Ehsan Mazari, questioning why the issue has been overlooked. Calls for an audit of Faisal Saleh Hayat, a member of the ruling party, have grown louder as transparency and accountability are seen as crucial for restoring integrity to Pakistan’s football landscape.

ALSO READ

Addressing such allegations and pursuing a thorough investigation is essential for the reputation and progress of Pakistani football. Without honest and impartial examination, the sport’s potential may be marred by the shadow of corruption, hindering its growth and depriving young talents of a fair and equitable footballing environment.

Ayna Dua

close
>