Abu Dhabi Police Arrests Man For Smuggling 48,000 KG of Drugs

A man suspected of smuggling a massive haul of 48 tonnes of drugs into Abu Dhabi has been arrested, local police said. The suspect, who originates from an Asian country, had reportedly stashed narcotics and painkillers in a city warehouse.

The anti-drugs department of the police force had the suspect under watch before he was arrested, according to prosecutors.

The police commented on the professional way the suspect stored the drugs, saying, “he was storing the drugs in a warehouse in a pretty slick manner.”

The authorities believe that the man planned to sell these drugs within the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The public has been encouraged by the prosecutors to remain alert and to report any signs of drug trafficking activity to the relevant authorities.

The UAE has adopted a hardline stance on drug trafficking, with its police and customs officials intercepting major drug operations in recent years.

The UAE’s Interior Ministry has, in the last three years, shut down over 2,800 social media accounts for promoting drugs.

A global crime-fighting coalition, of which the UAE is a member, seized more than 55 tonnes of drugs worth $750m and made 597 arrests during an operation in June this year.