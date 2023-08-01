How to Send Money Online From UAE to Pakistan at Best Exchange Rates

Those looking to send money from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to Pakistan don’t need to look further because we’ve got you covered. With plenty of money transfer services available, we’ll help you choose the best options.

At present, five top-tier remittance providers are serving the route from the UAE to Pakistan. Leading the pack with the most favorable exchange rate is Wise, offering 76.7956 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) for every AED.

OFX comes next, giving 76.3685 PKR for 1 AED. Other competitive services to consider include Paysend and XE Money Transfer. It is pertinent to mention here that the ranking is in accordance with the reviews of users, while the exchange rate is the secondary factor.

Remittance Provider Exchange Rate (1 AED to PKR) Additional Offer Wise 76.7956 None OFX 76.3685 10 Free Transfers Paysend 76.3013 3 Free Transfers xe Money Transfer 75.8035 None Skrill 75.6769 AED 45 Bonus on the First Transfer

Also, the above-mentioned exchange rate is based on the interbank exchange rate of AED 1 = PKR 78.0468 on 1 August 2023. Hence, the exchange rates may vary whenever you’re reading this article.

Best Way to Send Money from UAE to Pakistan

In the ever-expanding world of financial technology, finding the perfect platform to send money overseas can be challenging.

That’s where these money transfer options step in, doing the legwork for you.

Send Money From UAE to Pakistan Via Wise

Here are the steps on how to send money from UAE to Pakistan using Wise:

Go to the Wise website or app and create an account.

Enter the amount of money you want to send and the recipient’s details.

Choose the currency you want to send in and the currency you want the recipient to receive in.

Select UAE dirham (AED) as the source currency and Pakistani rupee (PKR) as the destination currency.

Review the exchange rate and fees.

Enter your payment details and confirm the transfer.

Send Money From UAE to Pakistan Via OFX

Here are the steps on how to send money from UAE to Pakistan using OFX:

Go to the OFX website or app and create an account.

Enter the amount of money you want to send and the recipient’s details.

Choose the currency you want to send in and the currency you want the recipient to receive in.

Select UAE dirham (AED) as the source currency and Pakistani rupee (PKR) as the destination currency.

Review the exchange rate and fees.

Enter your payment details and confirm the transfer.

Send Money Via Other Exchanges

Sending money from UAE to Pakistan can also be done easily and conveniently using Paysend, XE, and Skrill. These services offer competitive exchange rates, a wide network of partners in Pakistan, and a variety of payment methods.

To send money using Paysend, XE, or Skrill, you will need to create an account with the service, enter the amount of money you want to send, the recipient’s details, and the currency you want to send in and receive. You will then need to review the exchange rate and fees and enter your payment details to confirm the transfer.

Here are some safety tips to keep in mind when sending money online:

Only use reputable money transfer services.

Make sure you are on the official website of the money transfer service.

Do not click on any links in emails or text messages that you are not expecting.

Be wary of offers that seem too good to be true.

Keep your personal and financial information safe.

Here are some of the benefits of using Paysend, XE, and Skrill to send money from the UAE to Pakistan:

These services offer competitive exchange rates.

These services have a wide network of partners in Pakistan, so you can send money to most major banks and financial institutions.

These services offer a variety of payment methods, so you can choose the one that is most convenient for you.

These services offer a transparent fee structure, so you know exactly what you are paying.

These services have a good reputation for customer service.

Which service you choose will depend on your individual needs and preferences. If you are looking for the lowest fees, Paysend may be a good option. If you are looking for the best exchange rate, XE may be a better choice. And if you want a variety of payment methods, Skrill may be the best option for you.

Get the Best Exchange Rate

Understanding the different choices available to you is the first step to securing the best exchange rate.

The foreign exchange market is vast, and there are numerous service providers each offering their own rates. It’s crucial to do your homework, research various providers, and compare their offerings.

Find the Cheapest Way to Transfer Money

The most crucial figure when transferring money is the final amount your recipient receives. Thus, minimizing the impact of fees and hidden charges is essential.

Instead of relying on traditional methods, compare different foreign exchange operators and service providers.

Sending Money Through a Bank

While using your bank to transfer money overseas might seem convenient, it’s wise to explore other options as well.

Various money transfer companies may offer better exchange rates and potentially lower fees than your bank. This way, you can stretch your UAE Dirham further, ensuring your family in Pakistan gets more.

Sending Money Fast

If speed is of the essence, consider using cash for the transfer and having your recipient pick up the cash – these steps can expedite the process.

Alternatively, you can send money to a mobile wallet. While this may be slower than cash transfers, it’s more secure.

Selecting the Best Money Transfer Companies

With numerous options available, finding the right service for sending money to Pakistan from the UAE can be daunting. This is why, we have formulated the above-mentioned list for your convenience.

Knowing your needs and preferences is crucial in making an informed decision. Take into account factors such as the amount you want to send, the fees you’re willing to pay, and the exchange rates you’re comfortable with.

Easy Steps to Transfer Money to Pakistan from UAE

To make a transfer, follow these simple steps: