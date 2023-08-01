Karachi University to Get Incubation Center and Science and Tech Park Soon

Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has said that US $7.1 billion investment had been made in the Telecommunication Sector in the country and a Billion of Rupees had been earned through the telecommunication sector.

He was addressed as a Chief Guest in a MoU Signing ceremony for the establishment of the Health Incubator and Science & Technology Park at the International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) of Karachi University (KU) Tuesday. The MoU was signed by Syed Junaid Imam, Member Ministry of IT & Telecom and Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary, Director ICCBS.

The IT Minister, on the requisition of the KU Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, said that the Examination Centre of the Karachi University would be digitalized. He directed Member IT and CEO National Information Technology Board to coordinate with KU management in this regard.

Federal IT Minister further said that under the MoU, the Pakistan Software Export Board will establish a Health Incubator and Science and Technology Park in ICCBS of the University. Our effort is to integrate information and communication technology and academia, the establishment of a health incubator in the university will greatly help medical start-ups, while the establishment of a science and technology park will connect students to the digital world.

He said that the revolutionary steps we took during our ministry should have been done many decades ago. Pakistani youths occupy a unique position in the world in terms of their ability and competence. The need was to convince these youths in the field of technology. opportunities should be provided, important has tried their best to play their role in this regard.

He said that MOITT through the Universal Service Fund spent Rs77.8 billion for 83 Projects to provide Broadband Services in remote areas across Pakistan to facilitate the rural population so they could smoothly perform their work and connect to the digital World.

He further said that they got the smartphone manufacturing bill passed from the assembly and currently 28 companies are making mobile phones including Samsung and Nokia.

Amin Ul Haque said that the world’s renowned search engine Google had opened its office in the country and provided 15000 scholarships to our students last year and this year they were providing 45000 scholarships. This number will be up to 4 lacs 50 thousand in 2024.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor of Karachi University (KU) Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Patron-in-Chief ICCBS Prof. Dr. Atta-Ur-Rehman, ICCBS Director Prof. Dr. M Iqbal Choudhry, CEO of Pakistan Software Export Board Ali Raza, CEO Ignite Asim Shahryar Hussain and Aziz Latif Jamal as well Nadira Panjwani also addressed the ceremony.