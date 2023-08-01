E-Rozgar Program Graduates Earn More Than Rs. 8 Billion Online

The e-Rozgar Training Program, an initiative of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) and the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, has enabled the skilled youth of Punjab to earn more than Rs. 8.152 billion.

The e-Rozgaar Training Program has been training the unemployed youth bearing Punjab domicile in seven different fields including Mobile App Development, Technical Content Marketing, Creative Designing, and e-Commerce. To date, more than 54,000 students have completed their training.

According to a recent survey, e-Rozgaar-trained candidates have earned more than Rs. 8.152 billion through the Internet to date. It is pertinent to mention here that as many as 45 e-Rozgaar Centers are operational across Punjab.