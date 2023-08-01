Elon Musk Forced to Remove Twitter’s Brand New X Logo on HQ

Twitter, in the process of rebranding to ‘X’, has been swiftly forced to take down the massive, flashy X logo that was placed on its San Francisco headquarters only a few days ago.

The hastily installed sign, propped up with sandbags, drew objections from nearby residents. As per the city’s complaint, Twitter had been uncooperative with inspectors attempting to access the roof, insisting that the X logo was merely a “temporary lighted sign for an event.”

Patrick Hannan, the communications director for the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection and City Planning, verified that the owner of the building hosting Twitter’s headquarters received a notice of violation. During the weekend, the Department of Building Inspection received 24 complaints regarding the unpermitted structure, citing worries about its structural integrity and illumination.

Furthermore, he stated that no permit was requested for dismantling the logo on the morning in question. However, he clarified that, for safety reasons, a permit can be obtained after the structure is taken down.

Hannan stated that the department would impose fines on the building’s owner for not obtaining proper building permits for both the installation and removal of the structure. These fines would also cover the inspection and investigation costs incurred by the department.

Over the weekend, videos of the logo showed a vibrant light pulsing and moving across the X sign. The company had only recently started using this logo about a week ago. Crews were captured in one video, completing the removal of the Twitter sign from the building’s side.

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, previously referred to the logo as an “interim” one, temporarily in place while the company worked on a newer, more permanent logo to replace the former bird logo. Twitter is also starting to rename “tweets” to “posts” as part of this rebranding.

