Elon Musk is Renaming Twitter to ‘X’ and Replacing the Bird Logo

It appears that Elon Musk’s transformation of Twitter is taking shape. In a flurry of late-night tweets on Saturday, Musk revealed that the iconic bird logo and the Twitter name would soon be phased out. The company, it appears, will be renamed simply to “X”.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds” he tweeted. Further, in a Twitter space, he mentioned that the Twitter logo is slated for a change on Sunday. “t should have been done a long time ago, sorry it took so long,” he expressed.

Later that day, he allegedly communicated the changes to the staff via email. As per Zoe Schiffer of Platformer, Musk informed the team that the company would be renamed X, also adding that this would be his final email dispatched from a Twitter email address.

Twitter has not yet responded to requests for comments on the matter.

Musk’s preference for the “X” branding has been well-documented over the years. His banking startup, co-founded in 1999, bore the name x.com, and his recently announced AI venture is called xAI. In addition, Twitter’s holding company was rebranded to X Corp in April.

Musk has often discussed how X would evolve Twitter into an “everything app.” While he hasn’t provided many details about this vision, it’s widely believed that he’s hinting at the model of apps like WeChat. WeChat, China’s most widely-used app, serves a multitude of everyday functions including payments, shopping, and social networking, among others.