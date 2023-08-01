Pakistan Cricket’s Big Guns Fail to Reach Consensus Over Domestic Format

The newly appointed PCB Management Committee held a crucial meeting in Lahore to discuss the upcoming domestic season, as per the 2014 constitution.

According to media reports, the key points of the meeting were the inclusion of regional teams and the use of Duke balls in the domestic season 2023.

However, the three former captains, Rashid Latif, Mohammad Hafeez, and Misbah-ul-Haq, failed to reach a unanimous decision on these critical matters.

Misbah-ul-Haq, who assumed the position of head of the Management Committee last month, advocated for the inclusion of eight regions in the domestic season.

Mohammad Hafeez suggested involving six regions, while Rashid strongly supported the inclusion of a significant 16 regions in First-Class cricket this year.

Notably, Rashid Latif also emphasized the importance of incorporating the Sialkot region in the upcoming edition of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, scheduled for September.

It was also reported that all three former players expressed their disapproval of using Duke balls in domestic cricket, preferring the utilization of Kookaburra balls.

However, Junaid Zia, the director of domestic cricket, confirmed that the Duke balls could not be returned as they were specifically ordered for the season.