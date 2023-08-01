Pakistani Football Authorities Juggle Preparations for International Events

Football authorities in Pakistan are negotiating preparations for upcoming international events, including the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Cambodia.

As per media reports, discussions in multiple meetings have covered crucial aspects such as training camps, friendly matches, NOCs, finances, and logistical issues.

The football authorities face the dilemma of deciding on joint or separate camps for the senior and Under-23 squads, each with its own coaching staff.

The senior team is set to face Cambodia in the World Cup Qualifiers on October 12 and 17, while the Under-23 side prepares for the Asian Cup Qualifiers in September.

It is reported that due to overlapping schedules, separate camps and coaching staff for both squads are essential to optimize their performance ahead of an important season.

Financial constraints pose challenges for the PFF Normalization Committee, requiring discussions with FIFA and AFC to secure financial support for the team.

Hosting Cambodia for the home leg of the qualifiers presents another pressing issue, with the need to select a suitable venue meeting FIFA requirements.

The operations of the Normalization Committee are actively seeking NOCs to ensure timely approvals and avoid past challenges faced by the teams.

The authorities are considering management suggestions for the qualifiers, leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to set the stage for a successful campaign.