PMD Predicts Urban Flooding and Landslides in Monsoon Spell Starting Wednesday

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 1, 2023 | 4:32 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has informed that monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate in upper parts of the country and a westerly wave is also likely to enter these areas on 3rd August.

Under the influence of these systems, rain/wind-thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar), Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera from 2nd (evening/night) to 7th August with occasional gaps.

ALSO READ

Rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from 04th (evening/night) to 7th August with occasional gaps.

Heavy rains may increase the water flow in local Nullahs and streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad from 4th to 7th August.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, from 4th to 7th August and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the wet spell.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast. Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

ALSO READ

Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc. The general public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/lightning/heavy rains.

All concerned authorities have been advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures during the forecast period.

ProPK Staff

lens

Comedy Icon Paul Reubens aka Pee-Wee Herman Passes Away
Read more in lens

proproperty

Former DG SBCA and Mukhtiarkar Sent to Jail in Nasla Tower Case
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>