List of All Illegal Housing Societies in Islamabad

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has recently brought to light a concerning issue of illegal housing schemes and agro-farming schemes being marketed and sold in Islamabad without obtaining any approval or No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the CDA.

This unauthorized land subdivision has raised alarms among authorities, who are determined to take swift action to protect residents and maintain the integrity of the city’s planned development.

The CDA, responsible for regulating and overseeing urban development in the capital city, has discovered several unapproved projects that are luring unsuspecting buyers with attractive offers.

The lack of proper authorization for these schemes means that they do not comply with the city’s planning and development guidelines, posing significant risks to potential investors and residents.

The sale and marketing of plots in these illegal housing schemes in such prime areas of Islamabad pose a severe threat to the city’s urban planning and development.

Without proper approvals from the CDA, these schemes lack essential infrastructure, basic amenities, and compliance with safety standards, putting the lives and investments of potential buyers at risk.

The CDA has issued a stern warning to the public, urging them to exercise extreme caution while investing in any housing or agro-farming schemes in Islamabad.

Prospective buyers are advised to verify the legitimacy of the projects they are interested in and ensure that the sponsors have obtained the necessary approvals and NOCs from the CDA.

If you are looking to invest in Islamabad’s real estate market, it is essential to be aware of the illegal housing societies.

Here are the illegal housing societies in all zones of Islamabad.

Zone 1

Abdullah Town, H-17 Ammar Town, H-17 Chinnar Town, H-17 Gulshan-e-Taleem, H-15 Jhangi Sayedain Homes, H-15 Peral Orchard, H-17 Qamar Garden, H-15 Sher Zaman Garden, H-17 Shifa International Housing Society, H-17 Talha Farms, H-17 Tayyab Garden H-15 Zammar Valley, H-17 Ahmad Town, D-14 Awan Town, D-14 Capital Hills Residencia, D-14 Green Valley Phase-II, E-15 Green Valley, D-14 Margalla View Valley, D-14 Paradise Valley, D-14 Shehzad Town, E-15

Zone 2

Green City, Sector D-17, E-17 Gulshan-Rehman Sector C-17,D-17 Islamabad Co-operative Farming Scheme, Sector D-17 Jamal Akber Colony, Tarnol phatak Pakistan Overseas Housing Scheme, Sector F-16 Pakistan Town Phase-II G-16, F-16 Taj Seventeen West, Luxury Apartments & Shops

Zone 3

Al Rayan Society Ali Town Arcadia City Aryan Enclave, Korang road, Banni Galla Green Hills Green Meadows (North Ridge) Housing Scheme Major Makhdom Society

Zone 4

Abdullah Gardens, Kurri Road Abu Bakar Town, Islamabad Expressway Adil Farms, Simly Dam Road Adil Valley, Simly Dam Road Al-Huda Town, Lehtrar Road Al-Nahal Housing Scheme, Simly Dam Road Al-Rahman Villas, Kurri Road, near Attock Petroleum Al-Rehman City View, Lehtrar Road, near PINSTECH, Nailore Al-Syed Avenue, Park Road Ali Model Town Ameer Khan Enclave, Mallah Road, near Bahria Enclave-I Arslan Town, Lehtrar Road, adjacent to Alhamra Hills Asian Ranches Villas, located at Lehtrar, Simly Dam link road Zone-4(D), Islamabad Babar Enclave, Mura Noor Badar Farms, Simly Dam Road Baylee Town, Kurri Road, near Attock Petroleum Bhara Kahu Enclave, Islamabad Blue Enclave / Star Home, located at Lehtrar, Simly Dam link road, Zone-4(d), Islamabad Burma Town, Lehtrar Road Canterbury Enclave near Park Road Capital Gardens, Lehtrar Road City Town, Lehtrar Road City Views near Nilore Islamabad Commoners Sky Gardens (Flyover Valley) Danyal Town, Hurno Thanda Pani, Lehtrar Road Doctor’s Enclave, Simly Dam Road Dream Land City, Lehtrar Road Thanda Pani Faisal Town, Islamabad Expressway Gakkhar Town, Lehtrar Road Galaxy Enclave/ Mufti Mehmood Enclave, Lehtrar Road Ghouri Gardens, Lehtrar Road Ghouri Town (All Phases in Zone-4), Islamabad Expressway Government Officers Co-operative Farming Scheme Green Avenue, Park Road Green Avenue-II, Kuri Road Green Fields, Simly Dam Road Green Residencia. Lehtrar Road having head office opposite to Shaheen Town Phase-I, near Petrol Pump Jhang Syedaan Green Valley (Phase-I & II), Simly Dam Road Green Valley, Karor Road, Pehont, near Quran Complex, Zone-4(D), Islamabad sponsored by Raja Nasir & Ch. Amjad Green View Villas, Lehtrar Road Gulberg Town (Phase-I & II), Lehtrar Road Gulf Residencia, Lehtrar Road Hameed Town (Mouza Mohrian), Kuri Road Hill View Houses, Simly Dam Road Ideal Residencia, near Park Enclave, Kurri Iqbal Town, Islamabad Expressway Islamabad Farms, Simly Dam Road Ittefaq Town, Old Kirpa Road, Lehtrar Road J&K Farms, Islamabad Highway Japan Valley, Kirpa Road, Lehtrar Road Kiyani Town, Kirpa Road, Lehtrar Road Kohsaar Enclave, Jandala road, near Naval Farms Simly Dam road M/s Tricon Agro Farms, Simly Dam Road Madina Enclave, Phase-I, located at Lehtrar, Simly Dam link road, Zone-4(d), Islamabad Makkah Town, Hurno Thanda Pani, Lehtrar Road Margalla Garden, Lehtrar Road Marwa Town, Islamabad Highway Media City-I, Kirpa Road, off Lehtrar Road Mufti Mehmood Enclave, Lehtrar Road Muslim Town, Simly Dam Road Muzaffar Abad Town (Pind Bhegewal), Simly Dam Road New University Town (near COMSATS) Park Road OGDCL Town, near Chattar, Murree Road Olive Wood Farms, Simly Dam Road Paradise Point Housing Scheme, Lehtrar Road Islamabad Park Lane Valley, Park Road PTV Colony, Simly Dam Road Qurtabal Town, Islamabad Highway Rawal Enclave, Kurri Road Rawal Enclave, Phase-III, Lethrar Road, Tumair, Islamabad. Head Office: Heaven Street Near Head Start School, Kurri Road, Islamabad Royal Avenue, Park Road Royal City/Royal Villas (near PINSTECH,Nilore), Lehtrar Road Royal Homes Residencia, Lehtrar Road Saif Garden, Kirpa Road, Lehtrar Road Samaa Town, Kirpa Road, Lehtrar Road Satti Town, Lehtrar Road Shaheen Farms, Simly Dam Road Simly Valley (Phase-I & II), Simly Dam Road Small Scale Housing Project developed by Mr. Shahzad, Sanjania Road opposite Beaconhouse Newlands, Bani Galla Spring Valley, Simly Dam Road The Enclave, Bani Gala road Usama Town, Hurno Thanda Pani, Nilore Islamabad Vista Valley, Lehtrar Road Yaar Muhammad, Bani Gala Zahoor Town, Lehtrar Road

Zone 5

Aiza Garden, kahuta road Aiza Garden, Mouza Lohi Bher Dakhli Jawa Aliya Town, Mouza Lohi Bher Dokhli Jawa Askaria Town, Japan Road Ayesha Town, Navy road, Rawat Azim Town, Kahuta Road Bankers City, Dharwala Road Canyon Views, Islamabad Highway Danyal Town, Hoan Dhamyal, Sihala Dhanyal Town, Kahuta Road DownTown Residencia, Islamabad Expressway Fatima Villa, GT Road Fiza Town, Hoan Dhamyal, Sihala Ghouri Town, Phases in Zone-5 Japan Road, Islamabad Highway Gulshan-e-Danish, GT Road Gulshan-e-Rabia, Japan Road Gulshan-e-Rehman , Japan Road Judicial Employees Housing Scheme, Kirpa Chirah Road National Police Foundation, PWD Road, Islamabad Highway New Model Town Humak / Roshan Enclave, Mouza Niazian Pak PWD, Islamabad Highway Parliamentarians Enclave, Japan Road Rasheed Town, Japan Road Rawat Enclave, main Rawat chowk Rawat Housing Scheme, G.T road, Rawat River View, Kahuta Road Sadozai Town, Kangota Sayedan Samana Smart City and Sawan Farm House Tele Town, Japan Road Television Media Town

Note: This data has been obtained from CDA’s website.