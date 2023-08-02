Etihad Airways Introduces Direct Route to a Prominent US City

Etihad Airways, UAE’s national carrier, is ready to commence direct flights to Boston starting in March 2024.

With Boston joining the list, it will be the fourth American city in the airline’s network, alongside New York, Washington, and Chicago.

The service will take off on 31 March 2024, with four weekly flights departing from Abu Dhabi to Boston. The flights, scheduled for Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays, will be serviced by the airline’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

“We’re thrilled to bring our service to Boston, bridging Abu Dhabi with not just the Northeast, but also the entire United States,” stated Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways’ CEO.

He further added, “We are excited to welcome visitors to our exceptional home and expand their reach through our growing international network.”

Passengers on these new flights to Boston will be able to use the pre-clearance service at Abu Dhabi Airport. The unique facility, one of only six in the world, allows passengers to clear immigration before even beginning their journey, making their arrival in the US hassle-free.