Punjab to Convert Orange Line Train Stations to Solar Power

The Orange Line train has crossed the milestone of 100 million rides since it began operating in 2020.

Li Chen, CEO of the Orange Line Train System, said that work is in full swing to convert train stations to solar power.

He also said that Pakistani engineers have proved their skills by successfully running the Orange Line project.

Deputy GM Orange Line Train Umar Chishti said that more than Rs. 7 per kilometer subsidy is being given to citizens on the Orange Line.

He further said that the preparation of spare parts has been started at the local level to reduce the ongoing costs to make the Orange Train a viable project.

After the success of the Orange Line, the Blue Line and Purple Line projects are also in progress. During the 3 years, there was no technical breakdown or accident in the Orange Line.