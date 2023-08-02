News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Punjab to Convert Orange Line Train Stations to Solar Power

By ProPK Staff | Published Aug 2, 2023 | 2:09 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Orange Line train has crossed the milestone of 100 million rides since it began operating in 2020.

Li Chen, CEO of the Orange Line Train System, said that work is in full swing to convert train stations to solar power.

ALSO READ

He also said that Pakistani engineers have proved their skills by successfully running the Orange Line project.

Deputy GM Orange Line Train Umar Chishti said that more than Rs. 7 per kilometer subsidy is being given to citizens on the Orange Line.

ALSO READ

He further said that the preparation of spare parts has been started at the local level to reduce the ongoing costs to make the Orange Train a viable project.

After the success of the Orange Line, the Blue Line and Purple Line projects are also in progress. During the 3 years, there was no technical breakdown or accident in the Orange Line.


lens

Affan Waheed and Sonya Hussyn Pair Up For Film ‘Rafi: The Untold Story’
Read more in lens

proproperty

District Administration Initiates Anti-Encroachment Drive in Multan
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>