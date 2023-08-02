Federal Govt Regularizes Dozens of Pakistan Sports Board Employees

The federal government has announced the regularization of 77 workers employed by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

The announcement was made by the Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Ehsan Mazari, during a pivotal meeting held at the PSB headquarters.

The meeting, chaired by Mazari, witnessed the presence of officials, including Federal Secretary IPC, Ahmed Hanif Orakzai, and DG Pakistan Sports Board, Shoaib Khosa.

With this decision, the lives of the daily wage employees of the PSB are set to take a positive turn as they will now enjoy the benefits and security of regular employment.

The move is expected to have an impact on the morale and productivity of employees who play a role in supporting the administration of sports in Pakistan.

The federal government also greenlit the participation of a formidable 285-member contingent in the upcoming much-awaited Asian Games 2023.

The meeting also saw a shift in the policy governing the treatment of coaches in Pakistan, aligning them more closely with their foreign counterparts.

It is worth noting that in addition to these decisions, the meeting approved a non-development budget of one and a half billion for the Pakistan Sports Board.