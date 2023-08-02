Karachi’s Obaid Ur Rehman Becomes Pakistan’s First 4D Artist

Obaid ur Rahman, a visual artist from Karachi, has amazed audiences with his stunning artwork, which displays incredible creativity and expert skill. Obaid has been known for his love of colors and ability to create masterpieces since he was young. He has become a pioneer in 3D and anamorphic art in Pakistan and recently achieved the feat of creating the country’s first 4D painting.

In a recent interview, Obaid stated that his personal works are mainly experimental, as he explores various mediums, surfaces, and technologies to develop his unique artistic style.



His journey as an artist began unexpectedly when he discovered his talent for 3D art while drawing sketches on the walls and rooftops of his home. Inspired by his findings, he decided to expand his art, leading to several exhibitions in Pakistan and abroad.

Obaid is entirely self-taught, emphasizing that this particular art form is not formally taught anywhere globally. He studied extensively on the subject and received guidance from American artist Tracy Lee Stum during his learning process. Obaid expressed gratitude for his family’s unwavering support, crediting them for allowing him to pursue his passion as a career.

One of Obaid’s specialties is anamorphic art, which provides an interactive experience by allowing viewers to engage with the artwork and even become part of it through their interactions or poses.

The artist shared that some of his favorite artworks include his first public 3D/anamorphic creation, a multi-perspective artwork in the corner of his room, and a piece he created for the Street Art Festival in Wilhelmshaven, Germany, where he aimed to represent Pakistan positively on the global stage.

Obaid ur Rahman’s innovative approach to art continues to inspire and leave a lasting impact on audiences both locally and internationally. With his limitless creativity and passion, he remains a leader in the field of 3D and anamorphic art, proudly showcasing Pakistan’s artistic talent to the world.