YouTube Premium and Music Arrive in Pakistan Starting at Rs. 149

YouTube has announced the debut of YouTube Premium in Pakistan, a paid membership that amplifies the viewing experience with ad-free, offline, and background play. YouTube Music is here too, a music streaming app that lets you listen to all your YouTube music library in one place.

Not just that, but YouTube Premium also lets you download videos locally to your device for offline viewing. Subscribing to Premium also gives you YouTube Music, which also lets you save music on your local storage.

Pricing

YouTube Premium is available from Rs. 479 and includes membership to YouTube Music Premium, as mentioned before. Viewers can also sign up for the Premium Family Plan, available from Rs. 899, which allows them to share their Premium membership with up to 5 other members. YouTube Music Premium is separately available for Rs. 299. Music Premium Family Plan is available from Rs. 479.

Eligible students can sign up for Premium Student Plan which is available for Rs. 329 and Music Premium Student Plan for Rs. 149 on the web and Android. In order to be an eligible student, you need to:

Be enrolled as a student at a higher education institution in a location where YouTube student discounts are offered.

The higher education institution should be SheerID approved. The eligibility of the institution is decided by the SheerID program.

You can find out more details about student eligibility here.

You can also get a special introductory offer of 1 month free for YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium if you are buying Premium for the first time.

The YouTube Music app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and the iOS App Store.