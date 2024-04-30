Pakistan Needs Investments Not Debt: FPCCI

President Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries Atif Ikram Sheik said that the visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan is important in terms of investment in Saudi Arabia.

Pakistan’s trade agreements with Saudi Arabia will increase international confidence. Time is needed to invest instead of borrowing, for which the Prime Minister can attract foreign investors in the sideline meetings of the World Economic Forum.

The President of the Federation, Atif Ikram, emphasized the role of the private sector in improving the bilateral business environment and said that Pakistan is the best market for Saudi investors. The private sector is very important for increasing the volume of bilateral trade, there are investment opportunities in the mineral and tourism sector, keeping in mind that investment agreements can be made on G2G basis with the governments of Arab countries.

President FPCCI Atif Ikram further said that the improvement in the stock market has restored the confidence of investors. Investors from Arab countries are trying to invest in Pakistan. Commercial investment and trade exchanges between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are the most important transactions. More investor-friendly policies are needed to strengthen the country’s economy.