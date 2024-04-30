Uber Shuts Down Services in Another Major City in Pakistan

After pulling out of Islamabad, Karachi, Multan, and multiple other cities in 2022, Uber has now shut down services in Lahore. The ride-hailing service has suddenly become inoperable in the city without any prior announcements or warnings.

We have reached out to Uber for a comment on the matter and will update this article as soon as hear from them. It is unclear why this shutdown is happening so abruptly, but as compensation, Uber is offering a discount on Careem instead, which is owned by Uber. Using the code LHR50, Careem users can get a 50% discount on their next 5 rides.

Here is an email statement from Uber sent to customers in Lahore:

We’ve made the difficult decision to no longer offer the Uber app services in Lahore as of April 30, 2024. Ride hailing services will continue to be offered through our subsidary brand Careem and you will have the option to sign up and request a trip on Careem to have a seamless experience.

The statement also clarifies that Uber will soon contact users who have cash in their accounts to process refunds. It is unclear when Uber customers will get their refunds as the company only says it will happen “in due course.”

As mentioned earlier, the reason behind the shutdown is unknown, but in retrospect, it appears to be a long time coming with shutdowns all over Pakistan in the past.