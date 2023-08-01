PCB and ICC Agree on Rescheduling Pakistan-India World Cup Match

ICC and PCB have agreed on rescheduling key matches in the World Cup with the Pakistan-India clash to be moved to 14th October.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have reached a consensus on rescheduling several matches in the upcoming World Cup. The revision in the schedule was initiated after extensive consultations between the two governing bodies as revealed by the sources.

The most anticipated clash of the tournament between arch-rivals Pakistan and India will now take place on 14th October instead of the initially scheduled date of 15th October. According to the sources, this alteration might be due to Navratri festivities to take place in India on 15th October.

Moreover, Pakistan’s match against Sri Lanka has been rescheduled to 10th October, a two-day shift from the original date of 12th October. The Pakistan vs. Netherlands fixture will take place on 6th October.

The latest changes exclusively pertain to the match dates, with venues remaining unchanged.

Fans can expect nail-biting contests as teams gear up for the prestigious event, set to captivate cricket fans worldwide. The revised schedule aims to ensure a smooth and uninterrupted event, as teams battle it out for the coveted trophy.