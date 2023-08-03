A Step-by-Step Guide on How to Renew Passport Online

The government has introduced a new online passport renewal service, beginning from all regional immigration and passport offices in Lahore, to be extended to the rest of the country soon.

With the online passport renewal service, one can now renew their passport from the comfort of their home, saving time and effort, for an additional fee of Rs. 1,000, making the entire process more convenient.

Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to help with passport renewal online:

Step 1: Head to the online portal of DG Immigration and Passport .

Step 2: Fill in personal details in the first table – full name, country, and email. Don’t forget to create a secure password.

Step 3: Verify the email by providing a mobile number and selecting the mobile operator to receive a one-time password (OTP).

Step 4: Use the verification PIN code and provided link to proceed further.

After successfully logging in to the email passport account, it’s time to start the renewal process:

Step 5: Begin a new application and provide the ID number and passport expiry.

Step 6: On the renewal application page, enter the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number and passport number. Select the passport type, application process priority, number of pages required, and passport validity.

Step 7: Add a picture, choose the country of residence, and select the passport office on the same page.

Next, let’s take care of some crucial details:

Step 8: Provide the permanent address, including city, province, and postal code.

Step 9: In the application supporting documents, upload scanned copies or images of CNIC, fingerprints, previous passport copy, parents’ CNIC, and thumb impressions.

And now, the final steps to complete the process:

Step 10: Proceed with payment, agreeing to the terms and conditions.

Step 11: Fill out billing information with card details.

Step 12: Finally, submit the application.

By following these easy steps, one can renew their passport online quickly and effortlessly.