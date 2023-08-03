CDA to Establish New Department for Digital Islamabad Project

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is embarking on a groundbreaking endeavor with the launch of its Digital Islamabad Project, aimed at revolutionizing the city’s administrative and technological landscape. As part of this initiative, Grade 19 officer Nauman Khalid has been appointed to lead the upcoming Technology and Digitization department at CDA.

Nauman Khalid brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as the Director Technical at the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). His expertise in technology and digitization is expected to play a pivotal role in transforming CDA’s operations and services.

In his new capacity, Nauman Khalid will serve as the Deputy Director Technical, working hand in hand with CDA’s top leadership to implement cutting-edge solutions and drive innovation throughout the organization.

One of the central aspects of the Digital Islamabad Project is the comprehensive digitization of all records and offices within CDA. This move towards a paperless system is anticipated to streamline processes, improve accessibility, and ensure data security and accuracy.

“The establishment of the Technology and Digitization department at CDA is a significant step forward in modernizing our city’s administration. With Nauman Khalid at the helm, we are confident that we can leverage technology to provide more efficient and citizen-centric services,” stated a CDA spokesperson.

The project also aims to integrate various ongoing and upcoming projects in Islamabad with state-of-the-art technology, fostering seamless coordination and maximizing outcomes. By embracing cutting-edge digital solutions, CDA envisions enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of its operations while setting new standards in urban development.

Among the benefits that citizens can expect from the Digital Islamabad Project is the introduction of online complaint services, enabling residents to conveniently voice their concerns and feedback. Additionally, the department will actively monitor social media channels to address issues and keep the public informed about CDA’s initiatives and developments.