Nayatel to Support Businesses with Locally Hosted Cloud Services

With FBR’s introduction of a 400% increase in taxes on payments made through debit/credit cards, many companies are looking for local vendors for hosting and other cloud-based solutions.

Nayatel Cloud Services, a comprehensive package of essential business solutions, has seen a sudden increase in sales and inquiries.

Companies, the majority of which are small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), purchase cloud services from foreign vendors primarily because of diverse service customizations and reliability. With the new tax changes and increased operational costs, these companies are beginning to switch to local service providers.

Nayatel has dramatically scaled up its cloud platform, both in capacity and quality, with a special focus on real-time response and support.

As one of the most trusted brands in the twin cities with a significant presence nationwide, Nayatel has seen a 200% spike in sales inquiries across its cloud platform, with infrastructure services being widely sought after.

Sheikh Wajid Mahmood, VP Sales & Marketing at Nayatel, noted, “Our goal has always been to serve the local market and even with the strenuous economic conditions, we are geared to provide Pakistani organizations affordable and customizable solutions they can trust to build their businesses.”

The Nayatel Cloud platform hosts several business-essential services such as dedicated virtual machines, web-hosting solutions, Nmail email solutions, domain registration and hosting and the latest addition of a diverse cyber-security services portfolio. Since January 2023, the platform has reported exponential growth in sales.