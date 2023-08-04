Barber Wins Luxurious Car in Abu Dhabi

Bangladeshi salon worker, Mintu Chandra Bari Chandra, based in Al Ain, UAE, struck it lucky in Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket raffle, becoming the owner of a brand-new Jeep Wrangler.

The Big Ticket raffle, known for creating instant millionaires with its cash prizes, also hosts a special ‘Dream Car’ draw, offering a separate ticket for AED 150.

Chandra, an enthusiastic participant, purchased his winning ticket at the Big Ticket counter at Al Ain International Airport.

When asked about the moment he learned of his victory, Chandra remarked, “It took me a while to grasp the reality. My brother was the one who broke the news to me, and my friends helped me verify the win on the Big Ticket website.”

Chandra, a loyal Big Ticket customer for nearly a decade, revealed the news brought immense joy to his family. He dreams of using this good fortune to achieve his long-term goal of starting his own hair salon and bringing his family to the UAE.

The Big Ticket raffle continues to attract potential winners with an AED 20 million cash prize scheduled for the September draw.

Besides the grand prize, there are nine other cash rewards, and surprise gifts for attendees at the draw, set to take place at Abu Dhabi International Airport on 3 September.

Ticket buyers this month are automatically enrolled in a weekly electronic draw, with the chance for four winners to claim AED 100,000 each week.

In addition, customers purchasing ‘Dream Car’ tickets can potentially drive home a BMW 430i in the draw scheduled for 3 September.

For those interested in participating, tickets can be purchased online via the Big Ticket website, or at its counters in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain airports.