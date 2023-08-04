Suzuki Won’t Increase Car Prices for a Month But There’s a Catch

With Pakistan currently going through hyperinflation, car sales, production, and revenue generation are at an all-time low. As a result, the automakers are scrambling to regain the interest of the public and turn their fortunes around.

In another effort to win back its customers, the Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has launched a ‘price lock’ offer on all cars except one. The offer is applicable on all Suzuki models except Cultus VXR till the end of August. The price lock will only become active once a vehicle is booked.

The company is also offering an exchange bonus of Rs. 100,000 on the new WagonR and Rs. 160,000 on the new Swift to boost their sales.

Suzuki’s price lock announcement could also mean that the company is gearing up for a price hike. Car prices are set against the ongoing US Dollar value in Pakistan, which currently stands at Rs. 287.

Although, the local currency volatility could cause a sudden fluctuation in the local currency value, prompting another wave of price hikes.