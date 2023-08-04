Karachi Airport Gets Facial Recognition System

The authorities at Karachi airport have taken significant steps to enhance security and prevent criminals from fleeing the country.

The installation of Face Recognition System, installed by the Federal Investigative Agency (FIA), aims to effectively identify and apprehend criminals trying to escape abroad.

To establish the face recognition database at Karachi Airport, the FIA collaborated with Sindh Police, obtaining data on known criminals for inclusion in the system.

As of now, the face recognition system is operational exclusively at Karachi airport. In the event that an accused individual passes through the surveillance cameras, the system promptly notifies the monitoring room, enabling FIA authorities to take appropriate action based on the criminal data.

However, it’s worth noting that the process of identifying accused individuals through the face recognition system is not yet functional at other airports in the country, including Islamabad and Lahore. This limitation poses challenges in tracking down criminals attempting to use these airports for their escape.

By implementing the Face Recognition System at Karachi Airport, the FIA and airport authorities are making strides in enhancing security measures and apprehending criminals who attempt to use air travel as a means to flee justice. The hope is that similar systems will be rolled out in other airports across the country to further strengthen the nation’s security and law enforcement efforts.