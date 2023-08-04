RDA Demolishes Site Office of Illegal Housing Society in Rawalpindi

In accordance with the instructions of Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the Director General of Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), the RDA’s Enforcement Squad recently conducted an operation against an illegal housing scheme named Al-Qaim Mansion.

This unauthorized housing project was located in Mouza Adyala, Adyala Road, Rawalpindi. During the operation, the site office of the scheme was either demolished or sealed, as reported by an RDA spokesperson.

The RDA’s Enforcement Squad has been actively cracking down on illegal housing schemes in the area. Notices were issued to Mr. Aamir Shahzad, the owner of the aforementioned illegal housing scheme, under the provisions of Section 39, 12 (5) of the Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976, and Section 38 of the Punjab Development Authorities Private Housing Schemes Rules 2021.

The operation against the unlawful housing scheme was carried out by the Enforcement Squad, which comprised the Incharge/Assistant Director of Building Control, Deputy Incharge, Superintendent Scheme, and other team members. Assistance was also provided by the local police from the concerned Police Station Sadar Beroni.

The site office of the illegal housing scheme was found to be in violation of the rules, leading to the lodging of a First Information Report (FIR) against the owner at Police Station Sadar Beroni (FIR number 1653/2021).

The RDA spokesperson emphasized that the Director General, RDA, urges the general public not to invest in any illegal or unauthorized housing scheme, as declared by the RDA. To verify the status of any housing scheme, individuals are advised to check the RDA website at www.rda.gop.pk. Ignoring this warning might lead to financial losses, and individuals will bear the responsibility for such losses themselves.

The Director General, RDA, has specifically instructed the MP&TE Directorate to take stringent actions against illegal and unauthorized housing schemes, including actions against their development, construction, booking, site offices, and encroachments without any bias.

Furthermore, RDA has made requests to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL), and PTCL not to provide services to illegal housing schemes, as their status remains unapproved and illegal, as stated by the RDA spokesperson.