Man Arrested for Burning Infant Daughter So She Could Earn More by Begging

A man named Chand Mian was arrested in Karachi for causing severe burns to his 18-month-old daughter, Faiza, in a heart-wrenching attempt to exploit sympathy and increase his earnings through begging. The shocking event came to light after the maternal uncle of Faiza’s mother filed a complaint, leading to the culprit’s arrest.

The distressing incident took place when Mian took little Faiza with him while begging on the streets. Upon returning home that night, Faiza was found lifeless and covered in burns. Despite urgent efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after being rushed to the hospital.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Largest Cardiac Hospital Stops Heart Surgeries

A police surgeon who examined the situation described it as a disturbing case of chronic child abuse and neglect. Faiza exhibited signs of malnourishment, and her tiny body bore multiple burns. Mian, known to have a history of drug addiction, is suspected to have deliberately set fire to his daughter in the Korangi area.

Regrettably, the entire family was involved in the act of begging, often taking Faiza along to various Korangi areas. Faiza’s mother, Sabiha Bano, had been attempting to care for her daughter’s wounds but ultimately reached out to the authorities, revealing Mian’s horrific actions. The complainant further accused Mian of coercing his wife into begging, causing her to seek refuge at her mother’s home in an effort to escape the cruelty.