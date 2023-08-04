Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

IPC Minister Unveils New Upgrades to Facilites in Sports Complex

By Saad Nasir | Published Aug 4, 2023 | 1:14 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Federal Minister, Ehsanur Rehman Mazari, revealed several key upgrades at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad.

Headlining the upgrades was the unveiling of the rejuvenated Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium. Upgraded to meet the demands of national-level sports, the stadium is now fully prepared to host rigorous training camps and high-stakes matches, promising a surge in the nation’s hockey prowess.

ALSO READ

Additionally, a newly established cafeteria located across Jinnah Stadium was also officially opened by the Minister.

Swimming enthusiasts were not overlooked in this wave of upgrades. The minister proudly disclosed the renovated swimming pool, ensuring a safer and more refreshing environment for swimmers.

Adding to the list of newly renovated sporting facilities, the minister also inaugurated Rodham Hall.

ALSO READ

Secretary IPC Ahmad Hanif Orakzai and DG Pakistan Sports Board Shoaib Khoso also accompanied the minister.

Saad Nasir

They call me the Sports Guy!


Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>