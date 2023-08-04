IPC Minister Unveils New Upgrades to Facilites in Sports Complex

Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Federal Minister, Ehsanur Rehman Mazari, revealed several key upgrades at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad.

Headlining the upgrades was the unveiling of the rejuvenated Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium. Upgraded to meet the demands of national-level sports, the stadium is now fully prepared to host rigorous training camps and high-stakes matches, promising a surge in the nation’s hockey prowess.

Additionally, a newly established cafeteria located across Jinnah Stadium was also officially opened by the Minister.

Swimming enthusiasts were not overlooked in this wave of upgrades. The minister proudly disclosed the renovated swimming pool, ensuring a safer and more refreshing environment for swimmers.

Adding to the list of newly renovated sporting facilities, the minister also inaugurated Rodham Hall.

Secretary IPC Ahmad Hanif Orakzai and DG Pakistan Sports Board Shoaib Khoso also accompanied the minister.