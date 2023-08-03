Pakistan Loses to Malaysia in 1st Match of Asian Champions Trophy

Malaysia has clinched a 3-1 victory against Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy opener in Chennai.

In an action-packed opening match of the Asian Champions Trophy held in Chennai, India, Malaysia displayed a remarkable performance, defeating Pakistan with a convincing score of 3-1. The encounter witnessed Malaysia’s early dominance as they surged ahead with two goals in the first half, both scored brilliantly by Ferhan in the 28th and 29th minutes, respectively, leaving Pakistan goalless during the opening half.

Despite Pakistan’s valiant efforts in the second half, including Abdul Rahman’s goal in the 55th minute, they could not overcome Malaysia’s persistent defense and precision in attack. Silverius added to Malaysia’s lead with a third goal in the 44th minute, solidifying their well-deserved victory.

With this loss in their first match, Pakistan will now look to bounce back as they prepare to face Korea on 4th August, followed by matches against Japan, China, and arch-rivals India. As the tournament unfolds, hockey enthusiasts eagerly await further exciting clashes and fierce competition on the field.