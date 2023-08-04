Punjab Police Arrests 6 Culprits in Chaotic Clothing Sale Brawl

A routine sale at a prominent clothing outlet in Punjab turned into a chaotic scene as eager customers, mostly women got into a heated brawl over their favorite designs on Friday. Eyewitnesses recounted a massive gathering of women outside the shop, anxiously waiting for the sale to begin from the early hours of the morning.

As soon as the shop doors opened, pandemonium ensued as everyone rushed to get their hands on the most coveted suits, leading to clashes among the customers. The intensity of the fight escalated as women fiercely vied for the sought-after designs, with suits being snatched from one another.

The situation took a darker turn when some of the women called for male reinforcements, and a group of men arrived at the scene, resulting in a dangerous situation with gunshots being fired inside the shop.

The local police were immediately alerted to the escalating chaos and quickly dispatched a team to restore order. The police managed to detain six individuals who were directly involved in the brawl, and a case has been registered against them.