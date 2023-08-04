SIFC Renews Interest of Foreign Investors in Pakistan

A number of foreign investors have expressed interest in investing in Pakistan after the establishment of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the National Assembly standing committee on Board on Investment was informed on Friday.

The committee which met under the chair of Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti was given a detailed briefing on the recently formed SIFC.

The committee was informed that under the SIFC, attracting investment in information technology, minerals, defense, agriculture, and energy is a priority.

It was further informed an executive committee and an implementation committee has been set up under the SIFC. The committees will have representation from all provinces. One committee will be headed by the prime minister while the second committee will be headed by the Planning Minister.

The committee was informed that investors would be allowed to take back their investments from Pakistan at any time. SIFC will also ensure that lengthy processes are abandoned and investors are facilitated within days so investments can be accelerated.